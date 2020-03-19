Coronavirus

Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings, social distancing guidelines

PORT ARANSAS, Texas -- Despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas, Texas.

The crowds were captured on video last week, despite federal guidelines to "social distance" in order to slow the spread of the disease and prevent the U.S. health care system from reaching a point where it can't handle the number cases.

On South Padre Island, spring breakers also refused to cancel their plans even though the mayor declared a state of emergency.

In Florida, huge crowds on beaches also gathered during spring break in contrast to social distancing recommendations.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

There are expected to be tougher restrictions Thursday for beachgoers in Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis has not issued an order to close the state's beaches.

Instead, DeSantis signed an order that will limit parties on beaches to 10 people per group, and if that doesn't work, deputies who patrol the beaches will break up groups.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasfloridabeachescoronaviruspartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo updates COVID-19 spread in NY
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Bergen County rescinds executive order on COVID-19 restrictions
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in stimulus checks to Americans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo updates COVID-19 spread in NY
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive; First mobile testing center in NYC to open today
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
LIRR halts cash payments to stop spread of COVID-19
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
Show More
Stock markets subdued after more central bank support
NY Blood Center calls for donors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Met museum predicts coronavirus losses of $100M
What exactly is the Defense Production Act?
More TOP STORIES News