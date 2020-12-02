coronavirus new york city

Staten island bar that declared 'autonomous zone' shut down, owner arrested

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The Staten Island bar that declared itself an 'autonomous zone' was shut down on Tuesday night.

When the NYC Sheriff's Department arrived at Mac's Public House, the co-owner, Danny Presti, refused to leave the bar and was arrested.

Four summonses were issued for the attorney and multiple summonses were issued for both the employees and bar.

Thousands of dollars in fines were also issued for violating the state's executive orders.

The business defied the shutdown orders on multiple occasions ever since they took effect for the neighborhood on Wednesday, November 25.

The bar had declared itself an autonomous zone just a few days ago in an effort to stay open.
The Staten Island bar that declared itself an autonomous zone is testing a new tactic in hopes of staying open.


Their tactic involved not charging their customers, but the bar did ask for donations.

The state has also revoked the pub's liquor license.

Presti is being held at the Sheriff's office and will be released Tuesday night.

His attorney says Presti will be charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

