coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Stay at home order packs NYCHA families into tiny apartments

By and Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- New York's stay at home order has forced many families among the hundreds of thousands of people who live in New York City public housing buildings into tight quarters in tiny apartments.

At Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, the nation's most crowded and bustling housing development, park benches sit empty, no children play on the slides or chase each other through the playground, and most of the time, these days, the birds make the loudest sound in the courtyard.

The sidewalks that are usually packed with residents coming and going are deserted, aside from a few residents who step outside for a cigarette or to walk the dog.

For most of the day, virtually all day, coronavirus has trapped them inside -- many families in overcrowded apartments.

Aviama, a home healthcare worker, lives with her three children and her mother in a one-bedroom apartment.

"I's crazy, it's packed, because we don't live in a big apartment," she said. "The kids want to be outside, they're ready for school, they're like 'why can't we go outside? I want to go see grandma.'"

The apple blossoms are out in the Queensbridge courtyard and rainbows decorate the windows, but the freedom of springtime will have to wait a bit longer.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citylong island cityqueenscoronavirus new york cityhealthnychamedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Asian American community donates thousands of medical supplies
Mayor calls for NYC rent freeze amid COVID-19 closures
Bronx Little Italy restaurants donate food amid COVID-19 crisis
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Mayor calls for NYC rent freeze amid COVID-19 closures
Cuomo 'cautiously optimistic' but NY death toll mounts
Cuomo warns of 2nd coronavirus wave, calls for testing
NYPD officers deliver baby on Staten Island Expressway
Mom of 5 who beat COVID-19 gets viral sendoff from hospital staff
Woman who recovered from COVID-19 finally able to donate plasma
Show More
NJ death toll climbs higher, but new signs the spread is slowing
NY COVID-19 ICU admissions down for first time
Asian American community donates thousands of medical supplies
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
More than 600 NYPD officers back at work after COVID-19 recovery
More TOP STORIES News