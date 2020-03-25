coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus Tips: Staying strong and mentally healthy while quarantined

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As people around the world adjust to life in quarantine, the developments around this uncertain situation are triggering anxiety, stress, and depression in many.

"All of us are feeling anxious because we just don't know what to expect but there is a lot we can do to acknowledge that anxiety but also cope with it," said Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D., an author and clinical psychologist based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Despite the challenges many people face in trying to stay positive, Dr. Kennedy-Moore recommends fighting the anxiety and uncertainty with an action plan.

"Try a distraction. Do something pleasant that requires a little bit of concentration and will pull you from that endless cycle. Be creative in how we reach out to people, use FaceTime and have breakfast with someone virtually," said Dr. Kennedy-Moore.

Many psychologists like Dr. Kennedy-Moore have turned to technology to provide clients with the mental help they need, as long as their doctor follows the guidelines and protocols required by law.

"Do your best to be patient and kind and that's how we're all going to get through this," said Dr. Kennedy-Moore.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates

Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyjersey citycommunity journalistdepressioncoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus bergen countymental wellnesscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus jersey citycoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthpsychologymental healthoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
PSEG donates 50K N95 respirator masks amid coronavirus pandemic
Nursing home residents in Woodbridge moving to new facility
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Experts ponder causes of New York's 'breathtaking' outbreak
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
Show More
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
New Rochelle residents question quarantine as case rate slows
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Connecticut reports 'unprecedented' unemployment claims
More TOP STORIES News