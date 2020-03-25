Staying strong and mentally healthy while quarantined during the COVID-19 Pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As people around the world adjust to life in quarantine, the developments around this uncertain situation are triggering anxiety, stress, and depression in many."All of us are feeling anxious because we just don't know what to expect but there is a lot we can do to acknowledge that anxiety but also cope with it," said Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D., an author and clinical psychologist based in Princeton, New Jersey.Despite the challenges many people face in trying to stay positive, Dr. Kennedy-Moore recommends fighting the anxiety and uncertainty with an action plan."Try a distraction. Do something pleasant that requires a little bit of concentration and will pull you from that endless cycle. Be creative in how we reach out to people, use FaceTime and have breakfast with someone virtually," said Dr. Kennedy-Moore.Many psychologists like Dr. Kennedy-Moore have turned to technology to provide clients with the mental help they need, as long as their doctor follows the guidelines and protocols required by law."Do your best to be patient and kind and that's how we're all going to get through this," said Dr. Kennedy-Moore.----------