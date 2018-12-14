HEALTHCHECK

Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria, study shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Stethoscopes loaded with bacteria. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 13, 2018.

It is an invaluable tool that every medical student must learn to use, but it could end up getting you sick.

A new study published in the Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, the journal of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, analyzed the DNA found on stethoscopes in an intensive care unit.

The results showed that they were loaded with different kinds of bacteria, including some that can cause staph-infections:

"The analysis showed all 40 of the stethoscopes in use in the ICU were significantly contaminated with a rich and diverse community of bacteria, including those related to common healthcare-associated infections, though it could not determine if the stethoscopes ever made patients ill. Staphylococcus, the bacteria responsible for Staph infections, was found in abundance on all stethoscopes, with more than half of them having confirmed contamination with S. aureus. Other bacteria that can cause healthcare-associated infections, such as Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter, were also widely present on stethoscopes, though in small quantities."

The study was conducted by Ronald Collman, MD, a professor of medicine, pulmonary, allergy and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

The lead author hopes the finding will encourage schools to implement protocols for stethoscope safety and cleaning.

"This study underscores the importance of adhering to rigorous infection control procedures, including fully adhering to CDC-recommended decontamination procedures between patients, or using single-patient-use stethoscopes kept in each patient's room," said Collman.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckstudydoctorsuniversity of pennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
3 primo sports and fitness events in NYC this weekend | Hoodline
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
Medical Marvels: Immunotherapy for melanoma that spread to brain
Apple Watch detects man's potentially deadly heart condition
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Water main break disrupts service, closes street in NJ
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Gov. Cuomo tours L-train subway tunnel ahead of shutdown
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Show More
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Masked gunmen rob, attack NJ gas station employees
Hundreds of bomb threats sent to schools, businesses nationwide
Bear attacks, drags woman outside her PA home
More News