Coronavirus

Coronavirus closures: Apple stores, Urban Outfitters, Pennsylvania liquor stores close to promote social distancing

Several stores are closing nationwide and worldwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

These closures are intended to promote social distancing, the act of decreasing person-to-person contact in order to slow the spread of the disease. Each infected person spreads to two or three others on average, researchers estimate.

List of major closures:



The latest:


Nike is closing stores in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

More closures:


Wine and spirit stores in some Pennsylvania counties will close March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide. The retailer plans to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change." Urban Outfitters said it will continue to pay employees, and customers can still shop on the store's website.

Walmart, the largest retailer in America, said that it will modify its hours at its 4,700 U.S. stores in response to the pandemic.

24-hour grocery chains Wegmans, Kroger and Publix are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple announced that it is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3rd death in NY due to coronavirus, cases rise to 729
Coronavirus cancellations: Country Music Awards postponed
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise to 90
3 deaths in NY as Cuomo calls on Army Corps to help fight virus spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd death in NY due to coronavirus, cases rise to 729
Coronavirus: 1st case in Newark, emergency declaration in Teaneck
Connecticut officials seek to blunt economic impact of virus
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise to 90
Coronavirus: Residents of Teaneck asked to self-quarantine
NYC city leaders demand more action against COVID-19
Hoboken to impose citywide curfew amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
From This Week: Dr. Fauci confident in federal government's response
Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus
Woman killed during argument with boyfriend in NYC
Man accused of anti-Asian bias attack against man, son in NYC
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News