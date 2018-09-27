HEALTH & FITNESS

Student at New Rochelle elementary school diagnosed with tuberculosis

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
School officials in New Rochelle revealed on Thursday that a student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

In a statement, officials at Columbus Elementary School said the student currently has active TB and is being treated.

The student is not at the school and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials at the Westchester County Department of Health say the risk of exposure to other students and staff is low, but those who did come in contact with the student will be evaluated and tested.

The school remains safe for all students, staff and visitors.

