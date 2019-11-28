Health & Fitness

Study: 2 newborns on Long Island were sickened by tick bites

NEW YORKI (WABC) -- Two newborn babies on Long Island were diagnosed with rare illnesses after being bitten by ticks, according to a case study published Wednesday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

The first case was in June.

Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital diagnosed a 6-week old boy with Babesiosis, a potentially deadly infection of red blood cells spread by ticks.

His mom remembered seeing a bloody "flea" on her son's arm three weeks earlier.

Then in August, doctors diagnosed a 5-week-old girl with Lyme disease, after her parents found a black bug in her ear.

The parents said the baby rarely went outside but they did have a dog.

Doctors say the two cases underscore just how quickly ticks are spreading and bringing diseases with them.

