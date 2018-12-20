HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Americans would pay up to $290 for perfect night's sleep

A new study tracked Americans' sleeping habits.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
What would you pay for the perfect night's sleep?

A new study finds the average American would pay as much as $290 per night.

The poll of 3,000 people was done on behalf of Mattress Firm.

Among the study's other findings were that most Americans don't get the recommended eight hours per night, averaging just over six.

Most of us spend 15 minutes on our phones before bed. And one in four Americans still actually count sheep.

Also, though most people said they fall asleep on their side, those who reported to have the best quality of sleep were those who sleep on their back.

And people who sleep cuddled up with pets said they slept much better than those who don't.

