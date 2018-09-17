HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Taking aspirin on regular basis may not have health benefits

Researchers studied the effects of taking a daily aspirin.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
You may want to talk to your doctor before taking aspirin on a regular basis to prevent a heart attack.

Studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed a massive sample of older people in Australia who took a daily low-dose aspirin didn't necessarily see any health benefits.

In fact, those who took the aspirin appeared to bleed internally more than those who took a placebo.

The researchers say the best course of action would be to consult a doctor.

The research was based on nearly 20,000 people with a median age of 74, studied for five years.

