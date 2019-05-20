Health & Fitness

Study warns against letting babies sleep in car seats when not traveling

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a warning for parents who use a car seat to put their babies to sleep outside of a car.

A new study suggests it's dangerous and could potentially turn deadly.

According to data from the US National Center for Fatality Review and Prevention, 3 percent of the babies who died while sleeping over the past decade were in an "infant sitting device", such as a car seat, stroller, swing or infant seat.

63 percent of those deaths were in car seats, and 9 out of 10 of them weren't in the car.

Doctors urge parents not to use car seats as makeshift cribs. When they are outside the vehicle, babies should sleep in a crib or bassinet.

The data found that almost two-thirds of sleep-related infant deaths between 2004 and 2014 involved improper use of a sitting device.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbabiesinfant deathscar seats
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group tracks Great White Shark in Long Island Sound for first time
NJ officers placed on leave after teen pinned, punched on video
Justice for Junior trial: Key witness takes the stand
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday
Video captures masked suspect holding 2 knives in NYPD precinct
Swastika found scrawled on wall at MTA station
Dogs discovered neglected in foreclosed home without food, water
Show More
Workers injured by power line along GSP
Gyms at 3 LI schools closed due to mercury vapor
Man killed while riding lawnmower with his brother
Parents frustrated as lottery for NJ preschool has to be done over
Whole Foods bans plastic straws
More TOP STORIES News