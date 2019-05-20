Study warns against letting babies sleep in car seats when not traveling

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a warning for parents who use a car seat to put their babies to sleep outside of a car.A new study suggests it's dangerous and could potentially turn deadly.According to data from the US National Center for Fatality Review and Prevention, 3 percent of the babies who died while sleeping over the past decade were in an "infant sitting device", such as a car seat, stroller, swing or infant seat.63 percent of those deaths were in car seats, and 9 out of 10 of them weren't in the car.Doctors urge parents not to use car seats as makeshift cribs. When they are outside the vehicle, babies should sleep in a crib or bassinet.The data found that almost two-thirds of sleep-related infant deaths between 2004 and 2014 involved improper use of a sitting device.----------