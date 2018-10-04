HEALTH & FITNESS

Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer in study

EMBED </>More Videos

Processed meat linked to breast cancer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Researchers say eating processed meats like bacon, sausage and ham could increase the risk of breast cancer.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Researchers combined information from 16 other studies on breast cancer.

They determined the consumption of 25 to 30 grams of processed meat a day works out to a nine percent increase in breast cancer.

"This systematic review and meta-analysis including prospective cohort studies of red meat and processed meat consumption provides evidence that higher consumption of processed meat is associated with higher risk of breast cancer. However, red meat was not a significant cause of breast cancer," the study says.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancerbaconfoodresearchstudyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
LI teen 'near death' after accident set to run in upcoming race
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NJ Transit service suspended in, out of Penn Station
NJ shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident
Video shows Bronx brawl that injured 20 correction officers
Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt; Mother in custody
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Mom busted at movies with booze-filled sippy cup
3 adults in 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping kids
Woman raped walking home in Brooklyn, police say
Show More
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Arrest made after 14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs
8 charged with faking therapy for disabled children
GOP expects Kavanaugh vote, confirmation to come Saturday
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
More News