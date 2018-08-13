HEALTH & FITNESS

Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers found the blue light from phones can damage eyesight.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new study says the blue light from your cell phone or tablet could eventually lead to blindness.

Researchers from The University of Toledo found that the light can affect cells in your eyes, potentially leading to macular degeneration, a major cause of blindness.

Many devices from companies including Apple, Google, and Amazon have blue light filters that you can find under settings.

Doctors recommend you avoid looking at your device in the dark and wear sunglasses filtering UV and blue light.

Blue light can also affect your sleep.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthvisioncellphonesmartphonesblind
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Nearly 8 inches of rain falls on parts of New Jersey
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Man says officer put him in chokehold during NYC arrest
Show More
MTA subway conductor assaulted after dispute in Brooklyn
Police arrest accused drug dealer linked to LI overdose deaths
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
Sisters accused of stealing nearly $500K from CT schools
Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current
More News