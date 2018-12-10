Study: Breast cancer testing guidelines are out of date

NEW YORK (WABC) --A new study says breast cancer testing guidelines are 20 years out of date.
Researchers say the current guidelines for genetic testing limit the number of women who can get tested.
As a result, the tests miss as many patients with hereditary cancers as they find. This causes some patients to lack the appropriate treatment for their cancer.
The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts