HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Breast cancer testing guidelines are out of date

A study says guidelines for breast cancer testing are out of date.

A new study says breast cancer testing guidelines are 20 years out of date.

Researchers say the current guidelines for genetic testing limit the number of women who can get tested.

As a result, the tests miss as many patients with hereditary cancers as they find. This causes some patients to lack the appropriate treatment for their cancer.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

