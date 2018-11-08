Study: Dark roast coffee may reduce Alzheimer's and Parkinson's risk

A new study about coffee found dark roast may be better for you than light.The study suggests that dark coffee can better protect the brain and may reduce the risk of Alzeimer's and Parkinson's diseases.Researchers say dark coffee has the highest quantities of a compound that prevents two protein fragments common in those diseases.They caution though, that the study does not suggest coffee is not a cure.Researchers from the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto tested Starbucks via instant light roast, dark roast, and decaffeinated dark roast.----------