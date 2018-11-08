HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Dark roast coffee may reduce Alzheimer's and Parkinson's risk

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study provides information on the potential health benefits of coffee.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new study about coffee found dark roast may be better for you than light.

The study suggests that dark coffee can better protect the brain and may reduce the risk of Alzeimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Researchers say dark coffee has the highest quantities of a compound that prevents two protein fragments common in those diseases.

They caution though, that the study does not suggest coffee is not a cure.

Researchers from the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto tested Starbucks via instant light roast, dark roast, and decaffeinated dark roast.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcoffeestudyhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
1 death reported in salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Hospital for Special Surgery
Patients of dentist advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Boy battling disease gets a surprise room makeover
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
12 killed, gunman dead in California nightclub shooting
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Exclusive: Teen girl speaks out after Lyft driver's lewd act
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Pizza deliveryman struck by wrong-way driver in Jersey City
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
LI high school bleacher controversy takes ugly turn
Show More
Video shows person sought in 21-year-old woman's murder
Hundreds demonstrate in Times Square to protect Russia probe
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
More News