Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death

There is good news for people who love diet soda.A study finds that drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks may lower the risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.Researchers from Yale University found that people who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day, experienced a 46 per cent lower risk of colon cancer recurrence or death.That's compared to those who didn't drink these beverages.In the study, soft drinks were classified as caffeinated colas, non-caffeinated colas, and other carbonated drinks such as diet ginger ale.