Study: Doctors less likely to offer HPV vaccine to boys

New research is raising big questions about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine.

A new study has revealed that health care providers may be failing to routinely offer the HPV vaccine to boys, potentially putting them at risk of cancer later in life.

Infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) is associated with cervical, vaginal, anal, mouth and throat cancers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all boys and girls aged 11 to 12 should receive the HPV vaccine to reduce this risk.

However, the most recent statistics from 2016 show that while around 65 percent of girls had started the vaccine course, only 56 percent of boys had.

And according to the new survey, one in five parents has no plans to vaccinate their teenage boys.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton explained why the HPV vaccine is recommended by the CDC for both boys and girls.

"This is the virus that can cause numerous types of cancers like cervical, genital, oral, head and neck cancer. In fact, it's the leading cause in those types of cancers," Dr. Ashton said. "The survey found most healthcare providers are not counseling parents of teenage boys. Direct skin to skin contact. I tell people it's like catching a cold."
Ashton said there's a lot of misinformation out there about the HPV vaccine and recommends parents speak with their child's doctor.

CLICK HERE for more on the study from ABC News.

