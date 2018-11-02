Study finds high levels of stress hormone may shrink brain

Here's another reason why stress is bad for your health.A new study shows it might actually shrink your brain.Researchers found a link between high levels of a stress hormone and brain size and function.People with the highest levels of the hormone cortisol suffered the most memory loss and damage to some parts of the brain.Researchers say constant stress can also lead to heart disease, headaches, weight gain and trouble sleeping.The study was published in the journal Neurology.----------