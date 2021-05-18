Health & Fitness

Study finds texting program helped 76% quit vaping

EMBED <>More Videos

Texting program shows success with helping people quit vaping

A program that uses text messages to help people quit vaping appears to have some success.

The non-profit "Truth Initiative" studied almost 2,600 people who signed up for the service.

It works by sending texts containing tailored advice, social support, and coping skills.

At the beginning of the year-long trial, all participants reported vaping within the last 30 days, with more than 82% saying they did so within 30 minutes of waking.

At the seven-month follow-up point, just 24% reported vaping during the previous month.

The study did not include teens, which have the highest rate of e-cigarette use.

Results of the research were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Internal Medicine.

ALSO READ: Australian man says eating chicken brains helped him live to 111
EMBED More News Videos

Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingstudy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rolls Royce hit-and-run leaves man dead in NYC
Rudy Giuliani's son to announce run for NY governor
Woman fatally shot while attending vigil in NYC
NY to adopt CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $468M for tonight's drawing
111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains
AccuWeather: Summery stretch begins
Show More
Man stabbed in both arms in seemingly random Lower Manhattan attack
COVID Updates: DOJ creates COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
80-year-old man shot while standing at NYC intersection
More TOP STORIES News