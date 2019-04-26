Health & Fitness

Missing just 16 minutes of sleep can affect job performance, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

A study shows that missing out on just 16 minutes of sleep a night can affect your job performance.

By ABC7.com staff
You probably know a lack of sleep can impact your work performance the next day.

But did you know by how much?

A study published in the journal "Sleep Health" says missing out on just 16 minutes of sleep can affect your job performance the next day.

The results include lack of judgment and a significant spike in stress levels.

Sleep deprivation is a big problem in the United States - with more than one-third of adults getting less than the recommended seven to eight hours nightly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessresearchstudyworkplacesleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ scrapyard fire sends plumes of black smoke into sky
Person of interest in custody in urine attacks on MTA workers
Police use vehicles to stop SUV after driver has medical episode
NFL Draft on ABC: Giants, Jets make their picks
Quinnen Williams is a 'next generation' tackle -- and a soon-to-be NFL star
Flesh-eating bacteria infects man off Florida coast
Man allegedly ran prostitution ring out of parents' LI basement
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, thunderstorms to end the week
Ex-FDNY dispatcher pleads guilty in hit and run that killed teen
NYPD: Man jumps out of car, tries to rape 25-year-old woman
Woman arrested on flight after complaint about vomit in seat
13-year-old girl dies after being jumped by classmates
More TOP STORIES News