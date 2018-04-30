HEALTH & FITNESS

Study lists 5 healthy habits that can add a decade to your life

EMBED </>More Videos

A study lists some of the keys to living longer. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The secrets to living longer are not such a surprise, it turns out.

A new study has pinpointed five habits that can add at least a decade onto your life.

- Eat a healthy diet.
- Exercise regularly, at least 30 minutes a day
- Maintain a normal weight
- Don't drink too much alcohol
- Don't smoke - ever.

Harvard researchers analyzed data with more than 120,000 participants.

Men and woman who followed all five habits were 82 percent less likely to die of cardiovascular disease and 65 percent less likely to die from cancer.

The difference from adopting none of the five to practicing all five was an additional 12 years of life for men and an extra 12 years for women.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthlongevity
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News