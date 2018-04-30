The secrets to living longer are not such a surprise, it turns out.A new study has pinpointed five habits that can add at least a decade onto your life.- Eat a healthy diet.- Exercise regularly, at least 30 minutes a day- Maintain a normal weight- Don't drink too much alcohol- Don't smoke - ever.Harvard researchers analyzed data with more than 120,000 participants.Men and woman who followed all five habits were 82 percent less likely to die of cardiovascular disease and 65 percent less likely to die from cancer.The difference from adopting none of the five to practicing all five was an additional 12 years of life for men and an extra 12 years for women.----------