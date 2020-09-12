Coronavirus

Coronavirus-positive patients twice as likely to report restaurant visit: CDC study

NEW YORK -- A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that Americans who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to report having dined at a restaurant within the last 14 days.

Researchers surveyed symptomatic patients at 11 U.S. health care facilities for the study and linked a possible increased risk of infection to dining out.

"Eating and drinking on-site at locations that offer such options might be important risk factors associated with [coronavirus] infection," researchers wrote.

Dr. Kiva Fisher, lead author of the CDC study, told ABC News that "exposures and activities that make it difficult to wear masks and maintain social distancing, including going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking, may be a risk factor for COVID-19."

Fisher suggested that both customers and employees implement "protective steps to reduce potential exposures to COVID-19 during on-site eating and drinking" such as "encouraging employees who are sick to stay home, requiring frequent employee hand-washing, requiring masks and offering options for delivery and pick-up."

EMBED More News Videos

New CDC COVID-19 studies complicate matters for parents and students who are already grappling with the start of the school year.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, addressed the study during an interview with CNN Friday, saying Americans should not completely rule out dining at restaurants but should avoid establishments filled at 100% capacity.

"If I were in a zone that was a zone with significant amount of infection, I would be very concerned about going to a crowded restaurant because the data speak for themselves. Those are where you find the hot spots of infection," he said.

And during an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, Fauci expressed concerns over New York City and Miami reopening indoor dining.

"If you go indoors in a restaurant, whatever capacity, 25, 50%, or what have you, indoors absolutely increases the risk," he said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
Kids infected at day care spread COVID-19 at home, study finds
What to know about the reopening of 9/11 Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hero teen saves family of 4 from burning car
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Man kidnaps child at playground in Manhattan
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
12-year-old suspended for playing with toy gun during school Zoom session
COVID Updates: Trump officials interfered with CDC reports, report says
What to know about the reopening of 9/11 Museum
Show More
22 positive cases among school employees causing concerns in NYC
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
Hoboken mayor self-isolates after contact tests positive for COVID-19
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Historic Afghan peace talks fraught with uncertainty
More TOP STORIES News