Health & Fitness

Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death

Don't skip breakfast.

A new study finds it could increase your risk of heart-related death.

Researchers at the University of Iowa studied 6,550 adults for 12 years.

They found those who never ate breakfast had an 87-percent higher risk of dying early from heart disease or stroke, compared with people who ate breakfast each day.

Skipping breakfast has also been associated with increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckbreakfast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News