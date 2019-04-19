Eating just one slice of bacon a day linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer, study says

A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.
Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the United Kingdom for five years, KCCI reports.
They found for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20-percent.
Twenty-five-grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon.
Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.
Researchers discovered when a person ate just over an ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19 percent.
A typical hamburger is about four ounces of meat.
