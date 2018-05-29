Study: Vitamins may not provide any real health benefits

A health alert about vitamins and multivitamins - a new study finds that some of them may not offer any real health benefit.Researchers at St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto.looked at the most popular supplements people take to get added nutrients.They found that multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium, and vitamin C did not help in preventing cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, or premature death.Only folic acid and B-vitamins with folic acid were found to help reduce cardiovascular disease and stroke.The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.The study's lead author says people should be make sure the supplements they're taking apply to specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies they're told about by their doctor.----------