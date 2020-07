COVID Live Updates: Subway ridership up 75%, beach restrictions to prevent crowding

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As New York City continues to reopen, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that ridership on mass transit is up dramatically. Also, a bright spot of news, eight New York City pools in all five boroughs will reopen on Friday. Meantime, Nassau County said it's forced to enact some restrictions in Long Beach due to overcrowding.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said to young people, "This is not your time to fight for your right to party." He said that people ages 21-30, "This virus can kill you." He wants to see more younger people comply with mask wearing and social distancing. So, the state is releasing a new ad campaign directed at people under age 30.An emergency food drive was held in New Jersey Thursday to help thousands of residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Five tons of food were distributed at Kean University in Union, where thousands of people lined up hours before the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Stop & Shop drive-up event was scheduled to begin.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that eight public pools in the city will reopen in all five boroughs on Friday. They are:1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten IslandMayor Bill de Blasio said that ridership on mass transit is skyrocketing along with this latest phase of reopening.Subway ridership is up 75%, bus ridership is up 57%, Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 70%, and traffic is up 23% on the East River Bridges and 17% on the Harlem River Bridges.In Nassau County, Long Beach will begin shutting down its beach starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and barricade the boardwalk at 9 p.m., in response to last weekend's large crowds and dozens of water rescues. Police and lifeguards will begin closing entrances to the beach between Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue, the main boardwalk stretch, and delivering warnings at 7:45 p.m.Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party. The cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a house party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11th. All of these new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. Middletown Health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.