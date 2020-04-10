coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Subway Series postponed after Mets COVID cases

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Mets confirmed that two people connected with the team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing, the weekend Subway Series with the Yankees was postponed.

A player and a coach tested positive, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The team did not identify who had tested positive.

Thursday's series finale against the Marlins in Miami was postponed along with the Subway Series against the Yankees at Citi Field.

The Mets also say the team flew home to New York on Thursday with recommended safety precautions in place and conducted testing with the entire traveling party.

They said the two members that tested positive along with the players who have been in close contact with them would remain in Miami.

The Marlins were still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.

