HEALTH & FITNESS

Suffolk County bans sale of 'Dragon's Breath' liquid nitrogen puffs snack

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials on Long Island are cracking down on the sale of the popular 'Dragon's Breath' snack.

Eyewitness News
HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Officials on Long Island are cracking down on the sale and distribution of the popular 'Dragon's Breath' snack.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone ordered the Department of Health on Thursday to stop any food businesses in the county from serving the liquid nitrogen infused snack.

"This action will prevent dangerous chemicals from winding up in the hands of children in Suffolk County," Bellone said. "We will not tolerate any establishment that seeks to peddle this poison and profit off of these actions in violation of our health code."

This directive comes one day after the Board of Health passed a resolution that deemed 'Dragon's Breath' unfit for human consumption.

The Board of Health also found that the liquid nitrogen infused puffs could seriously injure consumers who eat them.

RELATED: Dragon's Breath candy health scare mom shares warning
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsnack foodsnackshealthHauppaugeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
What is synthetic marijuana?
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Man accused of pretending to be landlord to scam victims
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Show More
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
More News