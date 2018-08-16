Officials on Long Island are cracking down on the sale and distribution of the popular 'Dragon's Breath' snack.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone ordered the Department of Health on Thursday to stop any food businesses in the county from serving the liquid nitrogen infused snack."This action will prevent dangerous chemicals from winding up in the hands of children in Suffolk County," Bellone said. "We will not tolerate any establishment that seeks to peddle this poison and profit off of these actions in violation of our health code."This directive comes one day after the Board of Health passed a resolution that deemed 'Dragon's Breath' unfit for human consumption.The Board of Health also found that the liquid nitrogen infused puffs could seriously injure consumers who eat them.----------