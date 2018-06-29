GLAM LAB

Fanny packs, fringe and power suits: Glam Lab has summer's hottest fashion trends

I step out of my comfort zone and into the hottest summer fashion trends for this episode of Glam Lab.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
From sheer tops and linen suits to small sunglasses and belt bags... I step out of my comfort zone and into the hottest summer fashion trends for this episode of Glam Lab.

Thanks to Lulus.com, I'm showing you what's worth the purchase and what trends to skip.
Among other fashion lessons, I've learned the summer of 2018 is bringing back fringe! This season, you're also allowed to wear pink and red together.

I'm not exactly a natural on the catwalk, but I think you'll get a good idea of what this season's all about!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
