It only takes one day for several common sunscreen ingredients to enter the bloodstream at dangerous levels, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration study shows.
In the study, the FDA completed research on a dozen chemical sunscreens and found four of the chemicals -- avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule -- remain in the body for at least 24 hours after sunscreen use stopped.
Now, this absolutely does not mean you should stop wearing sunscreen to prevent cancer. The FDA said much more research is needed to figure out if these chemicals can be considered safe.
Another option is to use barrier sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These physical sunblocks block the sun's rays and don't have the chemicals in question.
"I would want to make sure that my patients are not afraid to use sunscreen," said Dr. Tanya Nino. "Continue to protect their skin from the sun because ultraviolet light is the most preventable risk factor for developing skin cancer."
Read the full study here.
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in one day, FDA study shows
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More