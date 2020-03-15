Package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits intercepted at LAX

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5996929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As more cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed across the U.S., consumer advocates are warning of something spreading with it: Scammers ready to take advantage of the public's anxiety.

LOS ANGELES -- A package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, according to federal authorities.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials that had just arrived from the United Kingdom. The vials were filled with a white liquid and were labeled as "Corona Virus 2019ncov (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit," according to CBP.The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for analysis.In a press release, CBP officials said the public "should be aware of bogus home testing kits for sale either online or in informal direct-to-consumer settings."