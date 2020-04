Coronavirus News: Take a look inside the USNS Comfort in NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds is now taking patients in New York City. This as the number of deaths and cases in the state from the coronavirus outbreak continues to sharply rise. The USNS Comfort docked Monday at Pier 90 on the West Side of Manhattan.New video gives us a peek at the set up onboard the USNS Comfort.Both civilian doctors and USNS Comfort doctors are working together to take on the overflow from the city's overwhelmed hospital system.The ship is not being used to treat coronavirus patients, and anyone who is treated onboard is first screened for symptoms.The Comfort, which was also sent to New York after the 9/11 terror attacks, has 12 operating rooms, officials said.The ship is docked just north of a temporary hospital constructed inside the cavernous Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.State and city officials are trying to increase hospital capacity by up to 87,000 beds to handle the outbreak.