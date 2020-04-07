Coronavirus News: Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps gears up in PPE for every call

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Video shows how first responders in New Jersey are adapting during the coronavirus pandemic, as they respond to more than double the number of ambulance calls.Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps are treating every single call as if the person who needs their help has the virus.That means gearing up in all-important PPE and taking every precaution necessary.The team is made up entirely of volunteers who are putting their lives on the line to help others."it's obviously very scary, and you think of what it means in terms of your own life, in terms of your family's lives, in terms of those that you love. What happens if you contract this and bring it home to them," said Captain Jacob Finkelstein, Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance.The team says it's responded to at least 150 coronavirus calls in just the last two weeks.They say it's important to keep serving the community especially now.