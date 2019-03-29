Health & Fitness

Teenager dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain. Watch the report in the video player above.

A disturbing case study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A teenager died from a tapeworm egg infestation in his brain.

The 18-year-old had complained of seizures in the emergency room of an Indian hospital.

According to the study, it was determined he had parasites in his brain.

The larvae crawled out of the eggs and into tissue and formed cysts.

In addition to cysts in his brain, doctors also found cysts in other parts of his body including his right eye.

The number and location of the cysts made treatment difficult, and two weeks after his arrival in the ER, the patient died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbuzzworthytapewormu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Couple finds hidden camera above bed at Airbnb rental
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Show More
Suspect arrested in NYC apartment break-in, face licking
6 baby elephants separated from parents rescued from mud hole
Long Island district struggles to serve surge in migrant students
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
NYC councilman under fire over comments about Palestine
More TOP STORIES News