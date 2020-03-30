Coronavirus News: Temporary hospitals set to open in NYC amid COVID-19 crisis

coronavirus new york city

Temporary hospitals set to open in NYC amid COVID-19 crisis

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Jacob Javits Center is about to become a medical facility come Monday morning.

Almost three thousand beds are now set up to receive patients who are not suffering from COVID-19.

According to the Army Corp. of engineers, the Javits Center will be staffed with hospital units from Ft. Campbell and Ft. Hood.

All of this will provide tremendous relief for the medical teams who have already been overworked and overstretched during the crisis, and will open up critical beds for the expected onslaught of COVID-19 patients.

Samaritan's Purse staff members are also quickly setting up an Emergency Field Hospital in East Meadow in Central Park to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19. A large Disaster Assistance Response Team, including doctors, nurse, and other medical personnel will soon be on the ground as well.

The 68-bed hospital will be ready by Tuesday.

"If NYC gets overwhelmed, we'll ask the upstate systems to be a relief valve for the downstate health systems, which has never happened before to any scale, and also visa versa," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday morning, the United States naval ship Comfort is due to dock at Pier 90 on the West Side of Manhattan. The hospital ship will provide another thousand beds for also non-COVID-19 patients.

Every hospital bed, every extra medical worker is more valuable than gold itself right now, as the city braces for the worst.

Mayor de Blasio says they have enough for one more week, but will need to use the days ahead to add more staff and critical equipment - especially the coveted ventilators.

