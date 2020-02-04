Results come back negative for 1st possible case of coronavirus in NYC, Princeton students in self-isolation

This is a breaking news update. See original story below:
Tests are still pending in New York state and across the country as fears continue to spread of the coronavirus that has sickened 20,000 globally and killed more than 400.
There are 11 confirmed cases in the United States, and while there are none in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, officials are still awaiting test results on possible cases.
There are currently three patients in New York City being tested for coronavirus, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that at least 11 cases from New York have come back negative from the CDC with six pending (including the three in New York City) in the state.
RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
Meanwhile, students from Princeton University who traveled to China within the last two weeks are being asked to self-isolate amid growing concerns of coronavirus.
A spokesperson with Princeton said that as of Sunday, 108 students were in self isolation. By Monday evening, the number dropped to fewer than 20 students who were still being assessed.
Additionally, an off-campus student from Cornell University presented symptoms that met criteria for testing and is currently in isolation receiving safe and ongoing care. It may take a week for that student to learn the results.
Experts say because the strain is so new to the world stage, there is not much the public can do except wash hands frequently, seek medical help immediately if presented with symptoms, and of course, avoid travel to Wuhan -- considered the ground zero for coronavirus.
Princeton officials said students, faculty and staff who traveled to mainland China within the last two weeks must self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they were last in China.
UPDATE: Now Less than 20 students still being assessed for potential exposure to Wuhan Coronavirus, they remain in self isolation. Important note: No Student @Princeton has shown SYMPTOMS. They are students who traveled to mainland China. Today is the first day back from break. https://t.co/ddtphZ0gY5— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) February 4, 2020
The school is requiring that anyone who returned from mainland China since Jan. 16 to fill out a registration form so the university can provide them with assistance.
"That doesn't mean they're symptomatic or sick, just means they meet that criteria, and that's why under the new New Jersey Department of Health guidelines we've been able to assess their risk in more detail," Princeton University Spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss said.
Officials are assessing the exposure risk of each person who has been in self-quarantine and placing them into risk categories: high, medium or low.
"Individuals who are determined to be at low risk are not required to self-quarantine," Hotchkiss said. "We expect most of our students to fall into this category. The University will continue to support individuals who choose to self-quarantine. However, those at low risk may resume all activities, including attending classes and events."
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a task force for the potentially deadly respiratory illness, while New York has a hotline (1-888-364-3065) where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the coronavirus.
Princeton also announced that until further notice, no students, faculty or staff will be approved to travel to mainland China as part of a university-sponsored program.
"We recognize that self-isolation is a very challenging situation for our students and are working to fully support them while following guidance from government and health officials," Hotchkiss said. "These students are valued members of the University community, and we are committed to ensuring they are treated as such through this difficult time."
On campus Monday night, students said they've been following updates closely.
"The alerts have been fast and quick, and I feel like the response has been speedy on behalf of the university," Angie Sheehan said.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube