Tests indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead in Newark water

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New tests on the water in Newark indicate there are still dangerous levels of lead.

The city distributed water filters to 19,000 homes last fall and recently decided to conduct tests on the effectiveness of the filters.

Based on the results, Mayor Ras Baraka is now telling people in the Pequannock area with lead service lines to run their water for five minutes for maximum protection.

Baraka says the test covered a very small sample - just three homes.

"The danger's there, you know, whether or not (my kids) are exposed to the danger, the danger is there, in fact, and it's accessible," Newark resident Charles Cooper told Eyewitness News in October.

Anyone concerned about lead poisoning in their children can get their blood test. Talk to your health care provider or the Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness at 973-733-5323.
