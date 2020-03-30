Coronavirus News: Texas woman donates masks to NYC hospitals

Naela Barnes began by donating the masks to Austin healthcare practices that needed them.
Now, she has turned her attention to New York saying she doesn't want the crisis to get to a point where we have to decide who lives and who dies.
"We're not in the same crisis that they're in, fortunately. We still have the ability to send PPE out to places that need it more than we do," Barnes said. "I'm going to do it until it doesn't need to be done anymore."
On top of everything, Barnes is one of many in the country who got laid off from her job.
Yet, she says she's one of the lucky ones because she still has her health.
