coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Texas woman donates masks to NYC hospitals

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Texas woman has taken matters into her own hands and has collected dozens of masks and donated them herself.

Naela Barnes began by donating the masks to Austin healthcare practices that needed them.

Now, she has turned her attention to New York saying she doesn't want the crisis to get to a point where we have to decide who lives and who dies.

"We're not in the same crisis that they're in, fortunately. We still have the ability to send PPE out to places that need it more than we do," Barnes said. "I'm going to do it until it doesn't need to be done anymore."

On top of everything, Barnes is one of many in the country who got laid off from her job.

Yet, she says she's one of the lucky ones because she still has her health.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newsdonationscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
Brooklyn man arrested for running illegal club amid pandemic
USNS Comfort to arrive, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USNS Comfort to arrive, Javits to open as temp hospital in NYC
NYC to fine social distancing violations
Trump shaken by scenes from Elmhurst hospital
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds with some showers
Lakewood couple accused of defying social gathering order
NYC coronavirus death toll jumps nearly 100 in a day
Coronavirus outbreak hits triple digits in NYC jails
Show More
NY expected to reach 1,000 coronavirus deaths by Monday
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Cases top 13,000 with 161 deaths in NJ
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Hanukkah machete attack victim dies 3 months later
More TOP STORIES News