recall

Allergan recalls textured breast implant tied to rare cancer

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Medical device maker Allergan Inc. is recalling a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer.

The company Wednesday announced a worldwide recall of implants with a textured surface.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it called for the removal after new information showed Allergan's Biocell breast implants account for a disproportionate share of rare lymphoma cases. The move follows similar bans by regulators in France, Australia and Canada.

RELATED: Breast implants tied to rare cancer to remain on US market
EMBED More News Videos



The FDA is not recommending women with the implants have them removed if they are not experiencing problems.

The recalled implants feature a textured surface designed to prevent slippage and to minimize scar tissue. Such models account for just 5% of the U.S. market. Most U.S. breast implants are smooth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbreast cancerfdarecall
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
8-year-old girl killed when cabinet falls off wall at NY school
NYPD arrests 2 suspects after officers doused with water
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
Former real estate mogul arrested in Hamptons DWI
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
1 person killed near motel in Asbury Park police-involved shooting
Show More
Tens of thousands still without power in NJ after Monday's storms
MTA announces task force to address subway homeless issue
ICE releases US citizen wrongfully detained for 3 weeks
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday
Bicyclist critically injured by SUV in Queens
More TOP STORIES News