The 3 best health and wellness events in New York City this week

Lululemon HIIT session at Hudson River Park

Yoga for climbers at Snow Peak NYC

2018 Kidfitstrong Fitness Challenge at Columbia University

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From an all-abilities outdoor bootcamp to an obstacle course for children of all ages, there are plenty of free, holistic activities on tap to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Join Lululemon at Hudson River Park for a free HIIT session suitable for all fitness levels. In honor of Hudson River Park's 20th anniversary, the fitness brand will host these free workout sessions every Wednesday evening from May 23-June 6.Wednesday, May 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Pier 46 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River GreenwayFreeClimbers: Grab your yoga mat and a towel and head down to the atmospheric outdoor gear shop Snow Peak NYC for a free yoga session designed for the city's rock scaling set -- hosted by Manhattan Plaza Health Club.Thursday, May 24, 7-8:30 p.m.Snow Peak NYC, 59 Crosby St.FreeOne of the nation's largest touring fitness events, Kidfitstrong, makes a stop in NYC this weekend. Children of all ages and abilities will flex their physical fitness in a 10-station obstacle course designed to challenge their speed, strength and agility.Saturday, May 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Columbia University, 116th Street (at Broadway)Free