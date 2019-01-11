The 3 best yoga studios in Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.
1. Hot Yoga Journeys
Photo: Monique B./Yelp
Topping the list is Hot Yoga Journeys. Located at 307 McLean Ave. in Park Hill, the yoga spot is the highest rated spot of its kind in Yonkers, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Lea G. said, "Wow! I've been looking for good local yoga, and here it is. Beautiful facility, really good instruction and convenient times. I especially like the one hour lessons. So glad I found this place!"
2. The Stretch Yoga
Photo: candice m./Yelp
Next up is The Stretch Yoga, situated at 2233 Central Park Ave. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Susan A. wrote, "I've been in yoga studios all over the country and no matter where I am, I compare them all to The Stretch. And The Stretch always wins! The owners make this place a yoga home. The welcoming reception area and padded floor just add to what is an amazing yoga experience!"
3. Nueva Alma Yoga and Wellness Studio
Photo: nueva alma yoga and wellness studio/Yelp
Nueva Alma Yoga and Wellness Studio, located at 799 McLean Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga and health coach spot 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.
Jannet D. said, "By far the best yoga class I've been to. Erica is an amazing instructor, and takes the initiative to correct your pose hands on versus verbally like other instructors. She's patient and makes the class fun at the same time."