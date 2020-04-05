Coronavirus News: The DOE orders NYC teachers to stop using Zoom

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The remote learning platform, Zoom, is now under scrutiny after many security breaches and news of strangers joining group chats.The DOE wants schools to move away from using Zoom as soon as possible and is instead reinforcing secure programs such as Microsoft Teams.Education officials reinforce that Microsoft Teams can perform the same tasks as Zoom. "The program allows for video calls, pre-recorded meetings, the ability to share a desktop computer, and create discussion threads, among other tools."Before remote learning began, the DOE set up Microsoft accounts for all students.Students will be able to use their DOE student account credentials, and staff can use their DOE credentials.The DOE has been training schools on Microsoft Teams for several weeks and will hold another training session on Monday.The DOE released the following statement: "Providing a safe and secure remote learning experience for our students is essential, and upon further review of security concerns, schools should move away from using zoom as soon as possible. There are many new components to remote learning, and we are making real-time decisions in the best interest of our staff and student. We will support staff and students in transitioning to different platforms such as Microsoft Teams that have the same capabilities with appropriate security measures in place."In partnership with NYC Cyber Command, the DOE will continue to review and monitor developments with zoom and will update the community with any changes.