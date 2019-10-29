Health & Fitness

'The Good Doctor' highlights how real-life surgical residents practice

People train for up to 12 years to become a surgeon.

Studies have shown the more residents practice, the better their success rate is when treating patients.

In Monday night's episode of "The Good Doctor," Shaun Murphy performed his first procedure as the lead surgeon.

Leading a surgery is a critical step that real life surgical residents take in their on-the-job training.

Even though the surgeon is a resident, Dr. Jennifer Ashton assures that patients are still in safe hands.

"As an OB-GYN I learned how to perform surgery from attendings and chief residents," Ashton said. "We all have to start somewhere, but it's important for people to know that even though interns and residents are learning how to perform surgery, they are always supervised by an attending surgeon."

A new episode of "The Good Doctor" airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. on channel 7.

