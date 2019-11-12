Health & Fitness

'The Good Doctor' in real life: Gene replacement therapy

It's rare for doctors and research to say they've found a cure for a disease.

But in Monday's episode of "The Good Doctor," a young woman suffering from severe combined immunodeficiency, commonly called "Bubble Boy Disease," cured through gene replacement therapy.

The story is inspired by children like Gael, who was part of a gene therapy trial, which appears to have cured eight children of this disease.

"We'll definitely be seeing more about gene therapy for rare diseases, even for some common diseases, as we learn more and more about what the genetic predisposition is for certain illnesses and for our overall wellness," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's Chief Medical Editor.

Don't forget to watch "The Good Doctor," every Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC7.

