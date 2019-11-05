'The Good Doctor' in real life: Surviving premature births

On Monday night's episode of "The Good Doctor," Shaun Murphy was forced to deliver a baby prematurely.The infant was no bigger than a hand and came two months before what is considered likely to survive outside of the womb.In real life, doctors say medical advances have lead to more babies surviving premature births.As of 2016, 35% of babies born at 23 weeks survived thanks to active care by doctors.Now, experts recommend doctors should allow for more births as early as 23 weeks in extreme cases.For more stories like these, check out "The Good Doctor" every Monday night at 10 p.m. on ABC.----------