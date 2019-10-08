Health & Fitness

'The Good Doctor' inspired by real-life chance discoveries

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., and diagnosis differs with every case.

Sometimes people show symptoms, but other times, it's found completely by accident.

On the latest episode of "The Good Doctor," a patient's cancer was discovered while being treated by doctors after a marlin impaled his leg.

The story was inspired by real-life chance discoveries, like in Washington State when a routine teeth cleaning led to the discovery of a cancerous tumor in a 5-year-old.

Doctors say early detection is key, regardless of how it's found.

"It's important to remember that most cancers will not be found on incidental or routine accidental testing," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's Chief Medical Editor. "Most cancers do cause signs and symptoms, but every once in a while, we do hear stories like this where it's detected in run of the mill incidental testing."

Watch "The Good Doctor" every Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessthe good doctorsurgery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chelsea bomber convicted in shootout with NJ police
NYC teen identified as 1st vaping-related death in New York state
1 dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Subway trains can speed up, says Cuomo, citing task force report
Show More
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on UWS
4 men sought in attempted lurings of 4 kids in Brooklyn
Feds address NYCHA lighting in response to our investigation
More TOP STORIES News