Glam Lab checks out Face Haus - affordable facials no matter your age, gender or skin type

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- WARNING: You're about to be mind-blown because THIS place is changing facials forever.
Face Haus has been popping up in locations up and down the West coast and now they've made their way East. In fact, they recently opened one on the Upper East Side, so Glam Lab went to see what all the fuss is about!
Their tagline is "facials for the people", meaning facials aren't just for women or for those with a disposable income. In fact, they can be for everyone - no matter your age, gender or skin type! Face Haus is not only making facials approachable - but affordable too.
How? First, by changing up the space.
When you think of a facial, you think of getting in a robe and laying down in dark room for an hour. Don't get me wrong... it's relaxing and can be amazing. However, it's an investment of your money and your time.
Face Haus has an open layout so you can come and go as you please. You can go solo to treat yourself or go with some friends just as you would for a mani/pedi. Heck, you can even throw a party there - without breaking the bank!
So, just how affordable are these facials? Again - it will blow your mind.
Glam Lab checked it out to see if Face Haus still provides a worthy facial at such a good price. Check out the latest episode to see for yourself!
