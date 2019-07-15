glam lab

Glam Lab checks out Face Haus - affordable facials no matter your age, gender or skin type

By Johanna Trupp
UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- WARNING: You're about to be mind-blown because THIS place is changing facials forever.

Face Haus has been popping up in locations up and down the West coast and now they've made their way East. In fact, they recently opened one on the Upper East Side, so Glam Lab went to see what all the fuss is about!

Their tagline is "facials for the people", meaning facials aren't just for women or for those with a disposable income. In fact, they can be for everyone - no matter your age, gender or skin type! Face Haus is not only making facials approachable - but affordable too.

How? First, by changing up the space.

When you think of a facial, you think of getting in a robe and laying down in dark room for an hour. Don't get me wrong... it's relaxing and can be amazing. However, it's an investment of your money and your time.
Face Haus has an open layout so you can come and go as you please. You can go solo to treat yourself or go with some friends just as you would for a mani/pedi. Heck, you can even throw a party there - without breaking the bank!

So, just how affordable are these facials? Again - it will blow your mind.

Glam Lab checked it out to see if Face Haus still provides a worthy facial at such a good price. Check out the latest episode to see for yourself!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattannew yorkupper east sideglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLAM LAB
Glam Lab breaks down this summer's hottest hair trends
New mole-mapping device scans for skin cancer
Lip fillers: tasteful or tacky?
Dive into the sea with Glam Lab for International Mermaid Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of Bronx school stabbing victim: "I got justice for my son"
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot welcomes baby girl!
Police lieutenant accused of killing estranged wife in NJ
14-year-old charged after 76-year-old woman struck by stray bullet
NY Giants suspend player after domestic violence arrest
Show More
Woman dead, husband hurt in Long Island boat collision
AccuWeather Forecast: Sweltering week ahead
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Con Ed: Outage had nothing to do with demand on electrical grid
More TOP STORIES News