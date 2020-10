Coronavirus Updates: 'Third peak' fears grow as COVID cases rise across U.S.

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cases have been spiking nationwide with more than 63,000 new cases in one day.Thursday's number was the highest number of new cases in a single day since late July.Officials are now warning we could be entering a third peak.Hospitals across the country are being overwhelmed with new COVID patients.Not a single state remains in the "green safe zone" according to the White House task force.The CDC says the US death toll could reach 240,000 by next month.Mandatory COVID-19 testing for staff and students at schools in New York City's yellow zones was set to begin Friday. But Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza says the city is still in the "final stages" of working out the details.The required weekly testing was ordered for the city's yellow "buffer" zones by Governor Andrew Cuomo.Four New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) offices remain closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19 . Three, however, reopened on Friday. Paterson, Newark, and Springfield centers are scheduled to reopen Friday after being closed by positive casesAs New York grapples to get a hold on spiking hot spots of COVID-19, some religious groups continue to take a stand against the state's latest restrictions . Could some churches reopen in time for services on Sunday? There are no clear answers yet.A court hearing took place Thursday for Brooklyn's Catholic Diocese which is fighting to reopen 28 churches. Meanwhile, three Rockland County Jewish congregations have filed a lawsuit accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of engaging in a streak of anti-Semitic discrimination with a crackdown on religious gatherings.People with blood type O may be less vulnerable to COVID-19 and have a reduced likelihood of getting severely ill, according to two studies published Wednesday. Experts say more research is needed.The research provides further evidence that blood type (also known as blood group) may play a role in a person's susceptibility to infection and their chance of having a severe bout of the disease. The reasons for this link aren't clear and more research is needed to say what implications, if any, it has for patients.The World Health Organization is casting doubt on the effectiveness of Remdesivir , the only anti-viral drug authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States. A study conducted by the WHO found that the treatment had no substantial effect on a patient's chance of survival.Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on "Good Morning America" that he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House after he contracted the coronavirus.Christie said he's "Not yet 100%" but that he's at a "fighting 80%" as far as his recovery from the virus goes. He spent seven days in the intensive care unit where he was given Regeneron and the Eli Lilly antibody treatment. "The doctors decided because I'm an asthmatic they wanted to be very aggressive in the treatment."You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone