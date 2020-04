Coronavirus News: NYC Department of Health breaks down COVID-19 cases by neighborhood

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health has released new data about the nearly 45,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City.The health department provided a new map on Wednesday breaking down the amount of COVID-19 cases in each city neighborhood.The borough with the most cases continues to be Queens.Men make up 55% of the positive cases in the city.for more data from the health department.